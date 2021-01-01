Dhaka canals now under authority of DNCC, DSCC



The two city corporations have been entrusted with the responsibility of cleaning the canals of the capital, waste management, canal salvage, canal bank obstruction and construction of walkways aiming to reduce the city's long-standing waterlogging problem.







Dhaka Wasa (Water Supply & Sewerage Authority) on Thursday officially handed over the responsibility of 26 canals in Dhaka to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The responsibility for drainage of rainwater in the capital was officially handed over by Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam through the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital, reports BSS.



LGRD Minister said in order to make Dhaka city modern and attractive, the unoccupied and lost canals of the city need to be revived to ensure its navigability.





He said the places, where the canals have been occupied will be gradually restored by overcoming all the challenges.





Tajul said, "We are all united under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to extend all the city amenities to the people of the country including removal of waterlogging problem."





He advised the two city mayors to strictly monitor drainage management to improve water-logging in the capital.





DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh were present as special guests at the function presided over by Local Government Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed.





Among others, high officials of city corporations and WASA were also present at the programme.









Leave Your Comments