Farida, Ilias to lead Jatiya Press Club



Farida Yasmin of the Daily Ittefaq was elected president of the National Press Club by beating Kamal Uddin Sabuj. She secured 581 votes while Sabuj got 395 votes.Farida is the first woman to become the president of the club. She is the general secretary of the outgoing committee.Ilias Khan of the daily Amar Desh was elected general secretary by beating Omar Faruque 566-393 votes.Hasan Hafiz of the Amader Natun Somoy was elected senior vice present (413) while Rezwanul Haque Raza of Maasranga Television was elected the vice present (615).





The other office-bearers of the 17-member executive committee are joint secretaries Mainul Alam (577) and Md Ashraf Ali (395), Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury (706) and 10 members - Ayub Bhuiyan (544), Rezanur Rahman (474), Kazi Rawnak Hossain (455), Zahiduzzaman Faruque (443), Shahnaz Begum Poli (430), Syed Abdal Ahmed (421), Shahnaj Siddiqui Soma (420), Bhanu Ranjan Chakrabarty (411), Rehman Mustafiz (389) and Bakhtiar Rana (368).





They will lead the management committee of the organization for the 2021-22 tenure.The voting was held from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday without any break. A total of 998 voters out of 1,151 exercised their franchise.Chief election commissioner Mosafa-E-Jamil announced the results around 8pm.







