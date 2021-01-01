School reopening depends on virus situation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated free textbook distribution activities at Bangabandhu International Conference Center virtually from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Thursday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that schools and other educational institutions will reopen only when the Coronavirus situation improves.





She made the observation on Thursday while inaugurating free textbook distribution activities for pre-primary, primary and ethnic students for 2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center virtually from her official residence- Ganabhaban.





The Prime Minister said, "The second wave of coronavirus hit the country when the government started thinking of reopening educational institutions. If the Covid-19 situation is not improved till January 15, online academic activities will go on."The head of the government went on to say, the students can continue their study at home as educational institutions are carrying out academic activities online such as Zoom, Messenger, Facebook, YouTube.





The premier called upon parents to give more time to their kids in this pandemic situation as it is very difficult for children to confine themselves at home for a long period.Stressing the need for maintaining health protocols again, Sheikh Hasina called upon all to wear face masks during movement outside as wearing face masks and washing hands with soap are the main protections from Coronavirus. Amid the Coronavirus situation, the government is distributing new books to about 4.5 crore students free of cost at the beginning of the New Year. A total of 34,36,62,412 textbooks are being distributed in the academic calendar-2021.





On behalf of the prime minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md. Zakir Hossen handed over new books to few primary, secondary and technical and madrasa levels students.On January 1, the book distribution will begin at educational institutions across the country. New books will be distributed among sixth to ninth grade students in the next twelve days in phases.





According to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the total number of text book is 10,25,82,555 for next year.Special language books will be distributed to 94,275 tribal students (Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri) from pre-primary to third grade and the books have been printed in five languages.This time, Braille books will be distributed to 9,196 visually impaired students.The Awami League government has been holding a 'book festival' on January 1 every year in a festive atmosphere since 2010 with the aim of making education standard and preventing dropout rates.











