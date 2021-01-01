We are the world



Human beings are responsible for calamities like climate change, carbon emission, environmental pollutions, destruction of natural resources, excessive industrialization and some other disastrous things across the globe. World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that more pandemics may hit us hard if we cannot save the environment from further defilement and degradation.





As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds throughout the planet, threatening lives and slowing down the world economy, it's also had a profound impact on the environment.





We should make a pledge that we will make the best of our efforts to curtail the adverse effect of ecological imbalance in 2021. Let us implement what Rabindranath Tagore once wrote in one of his songs on New Year, "Muchhey jak glani, ghuchhey jak jora" (May all woes get erased, all maladies get cured).





2020 was a tempestuous and perilous year for most of the people all over the world due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus from China. So far 1.81 million people have died of Covid 19 in different countries while 82.8 million people have been affected with this disease. In Bangladesh so far 7559 people have died of Covid 19 while 513,510 people have been affected with coronavirus. The spread of coronavirus has heavily hindered the economic wheels of the world. Moreover, a new strain of Covid 19 was found in the United Kingdom a few days ago which was later on traced in some other countries too. We are looking forward to the advent of Covid 19 vaccine very shortly.





This year the global masses will not be able to celebrate New Year with much fun and delight as there are restrictions imposed by most of the governments like physical distance and ban on social gatherings.



New Year festivities are celebrated across the world by people of all countries. People bid farewell to the departing year and greet the upcoming year with a lot of fun, ceremonies and spontaneity. It's a time to look back on the year we have crossed through various ups and downs and to glance ahead for the New Year to make necessary changes to our lives both at personal and greater heights. Buildings, offices, shopping malls, parks, hotels and restaurants are decorated with colorful lights, flowers and eye-catching posters to welcome the New Year. In many countries the first day of the New Year is a public holiday to facilitate New Year celebrations by general people.





Some Islamic parties spoke against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculptures in 2020. Bangabandhu's sculptures were vandalized in a couple of places. We want an end to this audacity. Bangabandhu is another name for Bangladesh. Our country would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born. Bangladesh government has been working effectively to terminate militancy and communal outfits. To do so successfully we need to motivate our young generation for cherishing liberal thoughts and views rather than holding them back inside home all the time. Young boys and girls are the main driving force for a country's prosperity. At present 48% of the total population of Bangladesh is made of young people who should be inspired to work for the nation's forward march. But if we tie them up with undue inhibitions, they cannot flourish at individual or collective levels.









The festivities of New Year begin from the evening of 31st December. Different fashion brands, retailers, food shops and showrooms offer special discounts on their products on account of New Year and also for enhancing the gladness of their customers. People gather at avenues, squares, coffee houses and banquet halls to exchange New Year compliments with each other. New Year gifts are also presented within people on this occasion. Musical bands play popular songs at concerts to mark this festive time while television channels run special programs to add momentum to the ceremonious arrival of New Year. Newspapers and magazines publish exclusive pages during this time with essays, poetry, stories and pictures bearing the significance of New Year panorama.





Every year passes off with both pleasures and pains. People take lessons from their errors committed during the previous year and look forward with optimism to have better days in the New Year glinting on the horizon. It's true that each departing year slips into eternity with both delightful and sad echoes and at the same time there is a jingle of hope that things will glitter and improve in future. Instead of regarding the departing year like a deducted chapter from life, people prefer to uplift their confidence with rejuvenated plans and promises for a shinier, sweeter and prosperous tomorrow leaving behind the pangs and shortcomings of bygone days. On the other hand, the successful breakthroughs of the previous year generate exhilaration and dynamism for making greater ventures and taking up bigger challenges in the year to come.





Days elapsed cannot be retrieved but we can carry out rectifications and reviews for upcoming days. When we are on the eve of a new year, it's time for us to reflect on our past because our past bridges up our way with the present and our present drives us towards our future. This is the cyclic chain of life and this is how it has been going on since the first dawn on earth. Every New Year rings a bell to remind us about our commitment to ourselves and to those linked with our life, at home and outside, so that we can do some groundwork and fix up our glitches for reshaping our vision of life to keep all our pledges for leading the kind of life we all desire.





Our constant aim should be to move forward like the song, "Joy Bangla geye agey baro (Go ahead singing Joy Bangla). Bangabandhu once said, "Keu amader dabaye rakhte parbena (Nobody can hold us down).





From the viewpoint of statecraft, we can retrospectively study to what extent we have been able to take care of our goals in the previous year. The success stories of the bygone year will make us glad while the obstacles we confronted should be taken as constructive messages. Bangladesh has made a lot progress with all its sectors during last several years under the firm leadership of Bangabandhu's capable daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The flow of this progress will have to be retained and further expedited to accomplish other avocations and to get hold of other objectives waiting for our discretion in 2021 and beyond.





We should try our best to make 2021 a more humanistic and creative year. We should illuminate our minds and love and care for each other in celebratory joy like famed singers Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson said in the song "We are the world", "We are the world. We are the children. We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let's start giving. There's a choice we're making. We're saving our own lives. It's true we'll make a better day, just you and me."





At the end of the write-up, I would like to convey my best wishes to everyone including the readers of The Asian Age for uninterrupted bliss and good spirit throughout 2021.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.







