Let the lamp of hope light up life

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations due to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2021. -Reuters



The decline of a year, indeed its final sunset, is a reminder of the end of all beauteous things. In those final few seconds when the sun sinks on the horizon on the final evening of the year, it is the present which stands transformed into the past. And that was the twilight we observed yesterday as December drew silently to a close.





And yet 2020 has been a year like no other. The world was overwhelmed by the invisible enemy we have come to know as the coronavirus. It has taken the life out of nearly two million people around the world. It has left millions of other lives battered and uncertain. Economies have gone haywire; millions are without a stable economic future; firms have laid off workers; children go hungry because parents have no jobs. It is a gloomy picture, a ceaseless heartache, we have experienced throughout the year, even as we hoped a return to normal life was around the corner.





Yes, there are the vaccines which are on the way. There are the fears among the less privileged of nations of the vaccines coming to them late, too late to prevent more from dying. And yet in this struggle against the coronavirus, people all over the world have made common cause of putting the invisible enemy to flight before it can turn this beautiful earth into an ever-expanding cemetery. For that very first time in recorded history, indeed in all history, nations and countries have come together in a struggle to survive.



That gives us hope. That revives our confidence in ourselves to carry on despite the darkness we have been pushed into.





But if the present is a passage into the past, if it is a picture of contemporary gloom, it is also a hint of the future --- of new sunlight and new astral charm and new lunar beauty. This morning, as we watch the sun rise in the east, it is more than a new day we welcome into our lives. A new dawn symbolizing the advent of a new year and therefore the beginning of a new journey into a new future is the poetry we weave around this dawn. A new prayer rises from somewhere deep inside our souls. We pray to the Almighty for salvation, for the ability to be instilled with the courage to deal with the dark denizens of death and destruction.





On this first day of January, hope is stirred anew in our hearts and dreams afresh rise from within the depths of our souls --- all wrapped around our thoughts about our country and about the world beyond our frontiers. It is a day, just a day, and yet replete with expectations, with prayers for the welfare of all humankind.





It is New Year's Day, a time to celebrate the joy of sharing which comes of being part of the global fraternity. It is, more importantly, a day to remember all the friends and family we have lost to the pandemic that yet imprisons us in a straitjacket. It is a day when we will recall, in the profundity of faith, of religiosity, all those who have perished in our world.





On this first day of the year 2021, let the Creator be asked, in all our humility, to light up our lives again. On this day, let our prayers reverberate in mosques, churches, temples and synagogues all around the world.Let candles be lit --- for those who are no more in our midst. Let the glow of lamps light up the path of hope, for, as Archibald MacLeish said once, we are brothers on the earth together, brothers who know they are truly brothers. **









