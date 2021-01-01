Why women tend to prefer Ridesharing





According to the Road Safety Foundation, 83 percent women face abuse, physical and mental harassment, from public transport staff on the streets. The surveyed women reported not feeling safe when on the streets or when using public transportation.







Seats reserved for women on public transportations are often inaccessible because of limited numbers and unfair occupation by men. The way public transportations operate is not women-friendly with passengers forced to get off from moving buses and general overcrowding and much more.







Especially in the case of women, there are distinct requirements that need to be met in terms of transportation design, security and comfort. This is where ridesharing can help bridge the gap with these needs and actual solutions.



Top three reasons why women love Uber:





* On-demand transportation - Comfortable rides at the tap of a button, anytime, anywhere. Unlike public transportation ridesharing services on Uber do not have fixed operating times and are available 24 hours.







* Safety features - Women can enjoy a safe and comfortable rides on Uber with layers of security built into the app. Safety features like 'Share Status' to 5 trusted contacts, live GPS tracking, verified partners, 24-hour in-app support and two-way feedback system are available on all ride options.







* Better alternatives to public transport - Ridesharing services have brought on a tremendous change in the way women travel. Uber has carsharing like Uber X, XL, Premier, Rentals, Intercity as well as Moto for bikesharing that caters to different needs and pockets.





Leave Your Comments