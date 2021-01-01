Mild cold wave likely to continue













Mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Srimangal, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Tetulia,Dimla, Rajarhat and Chuadanga and it may continue.





Weather may remain dry over the country, said a met office release here today.





Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.





Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





Country’s highest temperature on Thursday was recorded by 29.5 degree Celsius at Sitakunda and lowest temperature today was recorded by 7.6 degree Celsius at Tetulia.





Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 5.23pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6.42am.





