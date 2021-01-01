Kamal Mojumder urges students to study at home attentively





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder today urged students to study at home attentively during the coronavirus situation.





The state minister made the call while distributing new textbooks at the Manipur High School and College in the city’s Mirpur area, said a press release.





As per the instructions of the Ministry of Education, Kamal Mojumder said, distribution of new textbooks has been started in compliance with the health rules across the country.





He said the government is working with utmost sincerity to ensure smooth study of books to the students.





As part of this, new textbooks are being handed over to the students from the first day of the year, he added.

