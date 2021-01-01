Sarail Reporters Unity: Nurul Huda president, Taslim gen secy

Nurul Huda and Taslim Uddin have respectively been made president and general secretary of the executive committee of Reporters Unity in Sarail of Brahmanbaria.







A 7-member executive committee was formed for the term 2021-22 at the annual general meeting of the organization at its office on Thursday.







The other office-bearers are: Senior-Vice President-Ariful Islam Sumon, Vice President- Rakibur Rahman Rakib, Organizing Secretary Ohiduzzaman Lasker Topu, Finance Secretary- Rozina Begum and Office Secretary- Sudip Dutta Tonu.







Upazila Parishad Panel Chairman Rokeya Begum, Awami League leader Mahfuz Ali, Swechcchasebok League leader Iqbal Hossain, Jubo League leader Ashraf Uddin Montu and Upazila Krira Sangstha General Secretary SM Farid greeted office-bearers of the newly-formed body of Reporters Unity.

