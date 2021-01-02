Quader greets people on New Year



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has extended greetings of New Year 2021 to the people and hoped positive trend will return in the country's politics overcoming the negativity in the New Year.He extended the wishes at a press conference at his official residence on parliament premises in the city on Friday.





Quader also hoped Bangladesh would march towards prosperity and the world people would return to normal life getting freed from the coronavirus pandemic in the New Year. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country will enter into new horizons overcoming all negative aspects of coronavirus in the New Year, he wished.





