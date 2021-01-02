Bangladesh Columnists' Forum starts journey



Bangladesh Columnists' Forum (BCF) --- a platform of senior journalists, academics, researchers and economists specializing in commentaries on contemporary issues of a national and global nature --- began its journey on 1st January 2021 with its convenor, renowned journalist and biographer Syed Badrul Ahsan and co-convenor and renowned legal economist and columnist MS Siddiqui. The reputed economic affairs analyst and columnist Md Mazadul Hoque is on the ad hoc committee of BCF as member secretary.



