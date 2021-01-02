'Our children die in our hands' Floods ravage South Sudan

Thatched huts surrounded by floodwaters are seen from the air in Old Fangak county, Jonglei state, South Sudan. -AP



On a scrap of land surrounded by flooding in South Sudan, families drink and bathe from the waters that swept away latrines and continue to rise.Some 1 million people in the country have been displaced or isolated for months by the worst flooding in memory, with the intense rainy season a sign of climate change.







The waters began rising in June, washing away crops, swamping roads and worsening hunger and disease in the young nation struggling to recover from civil war. Now famine is a threat. On a recent visit by The Associated Press to the Old Fangak area in hard-hit Jonglei state, parents spoke of walking for hours in chest-deep water to find food and health care as malaria and diarrheal diseases spread.





Regina Nyakol Piny, a mother of nine, now lives in a primary school in the village of Wangchot after their home was swamped. "We don't have food here, we rely only on UN humanitarian agencies or by collecting firewood and selling it," she said. "My children get sick because of the floodwaters, and there is no medical service in this place."







She said she eagerly waits for peace to return to the country, with the belief that medical services will follow "that will be even enough for us."The UN Food and Agriculture Organization representative in South Sudan, Meshak Malo, has appealed to the parties that signed the country's peace accord to cease violence and ensure safe humanitarian access to prevent the dire situation from turning into a full-blown catastrophe.





The new report of likely famine is an eye-opener and a signal to the government, which has not endorsed its findings, said the chairman of the National Bureau of Statistics, Isaiah Chol Aruai. "There is no way that the government would ignore or downplay an emergency when it's really found out to be an emergency," he said.









---AP, South Sudan





