Kim thanks people in rare New Year cards

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked the public for their trust and support "in the difficult times" and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Year's Day cards sent to his people.Kim usually gives a televised speech on Jan. 1, but he is widely expected to skip it this year since he will address the country's first ruling party congress in five years sometime in early January.





"I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true," Kim said in his letter, according to the Korean Central News Agency. "I offer thanks to the people for having invariably trusted and supported our party even in the difficult times," he said. "I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health."







Also Friday, North Korea said it has successfully completed "an 80-day battle," a productivity campaign it often launches to press citizens to work extra hours and report bigger production numbers ahead of major political events. During the congress, experts say North Korea will likely underscore building a stronger self-reliant economy to tackle the difficulties in an attempt to squeeze people to work harder.





KCNA said "the all-people advance by dint of self-reliance" achieved "a proud victory of the historic 80-day battle." It said the North Koreans have either fulfilled or exceeded newly set quotas at factories, mines, farms, flooding recovery works, anti-coronavirus steps and various other areas.









