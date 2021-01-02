New Year: Mayor greets people with flowers, sweets



At the directive of Law Minister Anisul Huq, Municipal Mayor Takjil Khalifa Kajal on Friday greeted people in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria with flowers and sweets marking New Year 2021. The program started in the morning from Radhanagar area of Akhaura municipality. Sweets and flowers were offered to over one thousand of people at Sarak Bazar, Station Road and Lal Bazar Road in the town. People also extended greetings of the new year to Mayor Kajal. A rally was also held FF Advocate Sirajul Haque Poura Muktomancha.







Mayor Kajal, upazila Awami League joint convener Monir Hossain Babul, Jubo League joint convener Abdul Momin Babul, Municipal Jubo League president Monir Khan, general secretary Abu Kawser Bhuiyan, Chhatra League president Shahabuddin Beg Shaplu, general secretary Shakhawat Hossain Nayan addressed the program, among others. Hailing the initiative, people said, offering sweets and flowers on the occasion of new year has demonstrated Mayor's love for people.









---Jalal Hossain Mamun, Akhaura, Brahmanbaria

