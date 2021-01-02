Whimsicality may put kids in danger



Children are being given measles-rubella vaccine in the vicinity of corona antigen-test center at 250-bed General Hospital in Brahmanbaria posing risk of Covid-19 infection to them. During a visit, this correspondent found that children were waiting in queue to get measles-rubella vaccine at a place inside corona sample collection both. The hospital authorities have recently started antigen test to detect coronavirus and children are being giving measles-rubella vaccine within 10 yards of the antigen test center.







People who come to give samples for corona test roam inside the booth, which has put children in a risk of corona infection. Though the government has issued strict directive to wear masks and maintain social distance with a view to curbing spread of coronavirus, such whimsical act of the hospital authorities has widely been criticized. Contacted, staff of measles-rubella vaccination program said, "We have nothing to do as the hospital authorities have asked to do our work here."







Dr Shawkat Hossain, superintendent of 250-bed Brahmanbaria General Hospital, said, "The measles-rubella vaccination center was set up at another place in the hospital. Due to burden of patients, the center has been shifted."

"The municipal authorities are responsible for measles-rubella vaccination program. We provide assistance in this regard," he further said. The measles-rubella vaccination center will soon be shifted to another place, he added.





