Gazipur mobile court fines 11 illegal brick kilns

Mobile court in Gazipur shutting down illegal brick kilns after fining them for violating environmental law in the district on Friday. -AA



A mobile court of the Department of Environment in Gazipur has raided 11 illegal brick kilns and collected a fine of Tk 66 lakh. The operation was carried out on Thursday in Pineshil and Bhawal Mirzapur areas of Sadar upazila. The mobile court is headed by Kazi Tamjeed Ahmed, executive magistrate of the environment department.





Abdus Salam Sarkar, deputy director of the Gazipur district office of the environment department, said the environment department operates mobile courts against illegal brick kilns in Pineshail and Bhawal Mirzapur areas of Gazipur Sadar upazila. At that time, 11 illegal brick kilns were extinguished with the help of fire service.





The demolished brickfields are Abdul Aziz's Messrs. Raw Ross Bricks (KRB), Zahirul Haque Palash's Messrs. Star Bricks, Shariful Alam's Degree Bricks (MAK-2), Abdur Rahman Sarkar's Messrs. Adib Bricks. RC), Md. Bashir Ahmed's Bangladesh National BRICS (BNB), Sohan Ahmed Ripon's Messrs. Haji Brix (MHB), Nasim Sikder's Messrs. Sohag-Bappi BRICS (SBC) and Md. Rafiqul NR BRICS (NRB) of Islam. Besides, Amin Uddin's Sweety Bricks (SRB), Aynal Haque's Ankhi Bricks (ARB) and Fazlul Haque Musulli's National Bricks in Bhawal Mirzapur area. Later, the owners of those 11 brickfields were fined a total of Tk 66 lakh at Tk 66 lakh. Assistant Directors Md Ashraf Uddin and Momin Bhuiyan, Inspector Dilruba Akter, Gazipur Radhab-1, District Police and Fire Service personnel were present at the time.







He added that so far 19 brickfields have been demolished and a total fine of Tk 1.28 crore has been levied in the month-long anti-brick campaign in Gazipur. Gazipur Environment Department's illegal eviction drive will continue to prevent environmental pollution.









---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur





