Lost bookshelves: A 90's kid's memory lane





I am a 90's kid. I grew up in the decade that saw the initiations, changes and shifts in technology and culture, which later became the "mainstreams" in today's world. I have seen the evaluation of telephones, from dials to buttons to touch-screens, and the same for TVs, music devices and what not! Everything that I grew up with basically transformed into a flat, thin, ultra-sensitive and apparently intelligent portable something. While I too am excited about being able to grow up and live through such an important time for all of us, I do wish a few things remained the way they have been for centuries. Books, the traditional paper-made ones, would definitely be one of those things.





When I was in school, we had three types of students in every class. This categorization was solely based on the reading practices of the people in concern. Also, it needs to be mentioned that this was something unspoken of, and members of one category would know about it, but would never talk about it! The first one was of "serious bookworms".







These were the people who would read all the heavy books, both in contents and sizes. They were always into reading stuff that were meant for people at least 2-3 years senior to them, just to make sure that they "know better" than the rest. Their range of writers included all the big names; you name it, they have read it! They would often engage in intellectual conversations with the teachers, discussing about things most of us would just find to be equivalent to foreign language gibberish!





The next group was the binary opposite of the first one! They were the shenanigans of the book club. Their reading list would be based on books that come with pictures. Though the first group would shun them for their choices of reading materials, this cool gang was actually loyal to what they read! Their devotion to comic books was legendary.





If only our culture allowed comic book fandom back then, they would be the biggest nerds ever! They would often get caught and punished for hiding and reading a comic book on top of their textbooks in the class. The DC Comics and Marvel hero debates, He-Man figurines, Chacha Chowdhury supplements, Tintin artwork would be everything they needed to have a good time! You would often find this group of people making indirect fun of the first category, and their boring interests!







In between these two polar opposites, sandwiched was a third category, the one I belonged to, and the one I call, "The Omnivorous". As the name suggests, the people belonging to this section would read anything and everything. It just needs to be interesting, and that's all! These were the ones who had high-powered glasses sitting atop their noses, which gave them a deceiving "nerdy" look. Teachers would mistake them for being super knowledgeable ones, thanks to their spectacles, which they earned from their bibliophile nature, irrespective of the quality of the print and paper.







I remember a lot of my friends ruining their vision by reading the dark newsprint quality printing of "Tin Goyenda", the famous Western inspired paperback series of three teenage detectives. That series might not be an original one, but I know how deeply we loved and idolized Kishore, Musa and Robin, and wanted them to be our best buddies! And the craze over local and international literary efforts focused on teenagers and young adults need no introduction!





I remember having a favorite book opened beside me when I used to eat, and being scolded by mom for doing so numerous times! I remember making lists of books ahead of major vacations to collect and finish reading by the end of it. I remember making deals with my friends, to buy and share new books, as we didn't have enough lunch money saved individually to buy all the pieces we wanted! The best thing about it was that everybody used to do so, for their own category of books. Whether it is a new comic book, a new thriller or a new biography, everyone would have their own collections and interests. Everyone!





When I look at my nieces and nephews now, I kind of feel a sense of alarm somewhere inside my head. They are all fine children, but most of them are glued to a screen; a bright, animated screen with endless resources of entertainment. I wish I could see them doing what we did at their age for books. I wish I could make them feel the same goosebumps when I found Disney stories were being printed in Bengali. I wish I could make them feel that mini heart attack when I dropped a little gravy on the pages of my favorite books, while having dinner and gulping the breathtaking story.







I wish I could make them go through the anger that I would feel when somebody borrowed my books, and returned those all creased and crumbled. I wish I could make them experience the uncontrollable excitement I used to feel from the start of November, the winter season, as it leads to the ultimate booklover's sanctuary, the Ekushey Boimela.





No matter how thin, available, fast the books (or should I say the reading devices?) become, I will always prefer touching, sniffing and turning the pages of a real one, to uncover the adventures of life, page by page, word by word!





Mehnaz Tabassum is an academic, a critic and writer





Leave Your Comments