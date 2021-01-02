Political defections in India should not be encouraged





India is a vast nation with around 138 crores of population. All around the country, there are 29 states and 9 union territories. There is a plentiful of expectations from Indian nationals that the way the entire world is progressing fast India should also progress accordingly like other countries of the world. As India is on the verge of approaching the 74th anniversary of her Independence in between these seven decades we find that the country has progressed in all disciplines but the pity part is noticeable in some aspects.







It is for the past couple of year we find that political defections all around the country are badly retarding the growth processes which ultimately maligning our social and political culture. What is most distressing scenes to be noted is that middle-class sections along with poor cum downtrodden sections are badly retraced backward from our progress point of view. Hence political and social culture has reached such a state of affairs that common citizens have lost full confidence in political and social fraternities.







Now political fraternities have become more or less greedy instead of becoming accountable towards the need of the citizens. Greed for money has become the key forte in present Indian political scenes. Same scenes we witness in modern India's social scenes. We are not finding any representative of the people who have any commitment towards citizens of their constituencies rather whenever there lays any smell of money in the opposition party then the concerned party leader rush to the other party.







That is why there are many political analysts of the country express utter disillusionment about the present political culture operating in and around the country. In the same way, we find that from the social standpoint of India's culture most of the Indian citizens have become materialistic which means those who are moneyed persons are mostly honored.







Political defection has become a common phenomenon in Indian political life. This trend has been going on for the past forty years or more than that. But definitely, there has been the logic behind it. The key logic behind is nothing but power grabbing through monetary means. Whenever any political power seems financially super stable then politicians develop the temptation to rush toward that particular party.







Even from the social point of view, most Indian citizens have the temptation to nudge forward towards richer classes instead of being sympathetic towards poor and downtrodden sections of the Indian populace. Now for the benefits of many of my readers let me state what the term 'defection' is referred to in our mind. Thus the term 'defection' in politics has been referred to as such which means squandering away personal allegiance of the existing political party to other parties of India in the quest for money and muscle powers. Thus there are various ways and means by which India can evade political defection to attain fineness in the entire systems, among which some of the common ones are stated as follow:







n There should be transparency in the entire system.

n Cooperation among each member should be the key forte of every individual so that defection is erased forever.

n Parliamentary laws of India should be properly utilized in India so that defection by members of various political parties of India should be avoided.

n To uphold the sanctity of Indian democracy then it is always advisable for the political leaders to give the nasty act of defection.

n Monetary indiscipline should be stopped to put an act to defection.







The evil of political defection has become a national issue in India during the past five decades. There was a time when politicians were deeply committed to the need of citizens of this vast nation India. Now what we witness all over India is that it no doubt sounds extremely distressing to all rational and analytical minded citizens of the country.







The politicians are hardly committed to the needs of citizens. However, it is hour humble task to analyze deeply what could be the basic reasons behind political defection in India, among which some of the common ones are stated as follow:







n There is no unity among the politicians of India.

n The teamwork which is required in the Indian political setup is missing as per current scenes warrants.

n The legislator in each political party of India does not want to work sincerely.

n The influences of Indian industrialists are the key reasons for defection.

n Indian parliamentary processes have become as such that is not serious to combat the nasty act of defection.

n Self-centeredness among members in each political party of India is deeply responsible to encourage defection among representatives of the people.







Political defection in India badly retards economic growth and development. What is mostly required in India at present is that industrialist's influence to ensure sound governance should be stopped forever. I find that this badly needs to be arrested otherwise we will be lost in the wilderness. The way our closer and cordial neighbors are progressing it is high time for India to pull up her socks to ensure development otherwise these coveted tasks will be further lengthened.





Anyhow, we feel time will give a proper answer to our concern. Summing up the above views one point becomes crystal clear in our mind that as the globe is progressing to a skyrocketing level so also India should sincerely think of erasing defection from our political fields. In the same way, Bangladesh should be serious to compete with global standards.







India should not take the present defection issue so easily. The defection in India and also a couple of months back sincerely raises an alarming issue which badly creates obstacles towards development processes. The first one became unsuccessful ultimately but the latest one achieved a success which sounds extremely detrimental because of upcoming Assembly elections during May or June 2021. Lastly, Indian political leaders should think seriously to shun defection at the earliest.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

Leave Your Comments