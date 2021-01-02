Cultural activities for social change





Cultural activities are the lifeblood of a nation. A nation is not only individual men and women, more in a collective way. It is people who exist not only physically but also express themselves through cultural activities that include their language, dress, food habit, publication of books, reading habit, poetry, music, dance, theatre, attitude to their history of struggles and so many other things.





If a nation has lacking in any of these and other cultural fields, it is like a malnourished individual. So cultural activities that to many seem like wasting of time and money, in fact, make a nation active, strong and wise. Society in Bangladesh is at present going through a dangerous period of demolition of cultural environment which may lead us, if it goes on this way, to a desert without any cultural oxygen and water.







All nations in crises understood this. Without deepening, strengthening and improving its cultural might, no nation or state can move forward in times of crisis and overcome the obstacles of economic, moral or political nature that history puts on its way. Cultural resources are, therefore, more valuable than mineral or other resources for a nation.







The Train, a 1964 war film based on how French Resistance members saved French paintings from being carried away to Germany in World War II, indicates to this. Mughal Emperor Akbar had 36 musicians in his court and made the famous Tansen one of his 9 Gems. Lenin said about Gorky's 'Mother', "It is a book of the utmost importance." All revolutionary struggles carry their cultural troupes to wage the wars successfully. It is not without reason that Augusto Boal, Brazilian playwright, director and author of Theatre of the Oppressed, said, theatre is "a rehearsal for the revolution."







We don't need to go that far. We can only remember how mass songs helped our battle in 1971, why Rabindranath Tagore's music was banned by the Pakistani junta and how the Pakistani efforts of repressing our language fired the movement in 1952 which ended in the liberation of the country. Language is a very strong element in culture and Bengali nationalism is basically lingual. Language is so strong in our case that the name of our country is after the name of our language, Bangla. Any imperial nation first attacks the languge and cultures of the subject nation. The subject nation cannot win victory without reviving and taking its cultural weapons to the war front.





Look elsewhere. The Federal Theatre Project (1935-39) as a New Deal programme started in the USA in the background of Great Depression. The total cost of it was $46 million. Though its main objective was to provide employment to actors, directors, playwrights and other artists, Hallie Flanagan, Director of the project, wrote, "The far reaching purpose is the establishment of theatres so vital to community life that they will continue to function after the program of this Federal Project is completed." It was closed because of accusations against it for its trend of leaning towards leftism. Its impact upon the American socio-political life was felt for many years that followed.







In our neighbouring country, there was IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association) established by the Communist Party of India in 1942. Its socio-political impact has been far-reaching. Most of those involved in that cultural movement later became giants in the Indian cultural field with reputation of some even spread abroad. The Indian ruling class adopted massive repressive measures against it for fear of a revolutionary change. Revolution or no revolution, the positive changes the IPTA caused in the Indian society can be denied by none including those belonging to the ruling class.







During the liberation war of Bangladesh, some of our cultural activists, while stayed in Calcutta, came into contact with some people related to the IPTA. Soon after independence of Bangladesh, they applied their newly earned socio-political spirit in the cultural field and that made a strong wave in our country.







Through their works, many of our cultural practices especially theatre made a strong presence with new sharpness of spirit and knowledge in our country. The impact of that movement, though very small in depth and dimension compared with the IPTA, has been big and long standing. But it is dwindling day by day with a dangerous possibility of leaving behind a vacuum in our cultural development.







To be fruitful, development should be of multiple dimensions. For people to earn money more than before is only one aspect of development which can be futile without improvement, for example, in education, health, environment, etc. There cannot be any people without their own distinct cultural expressions. Cultural practices, therefore, are inalienable from any aspect of development such as financial, educational, environmental, moral and so on.







People of this country may have been poor but they are culturally very rich. Unfortunately, our cultural resources are being destroyed, wasted, depleted and distorted in various ways by many quarters for many wrong reasons. Bad consequences of this are a lot. Education is one victim of this cultural resource destruction, society another and there are numerous others. The government, intellectuals and civil society leaders are worried about this situation. The situation of the young generation is more worrisome. For a large number of children and young people, Internet and Facebook have replaced cultural and social practices in their lives.







There must be a massive plan and action to recover our people from falling into the desert of un-culture. Poetry, music, drama, sports and so many other cultural expressions is in our blood as in any other people's as red blood cells of an individual. Government must take a big step for saving us from turning into a patient of anemia in cultural circulation in the nation's body, heart and brain.





Alamgir Khan writes on theatre, education and socio-political issues.





