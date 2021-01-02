realme narzo 20 goes on First Sale at Daraz



Country's most popular online marketplace Daraz presented its customers with yet another exciting smartphone offer. Sealing the year with an incredible deal, Daraz has launched the handset realme narzo 20 for smartphone lovers, exclusively at a First Online Saleprice of BDT 13,490. The offer went live on Daraz's mobile application and website (daraz.com.bd) on December 29, 2020 at 2:30 PM.







Despite being announced a while ago, it comes as no surprise that 2000 devices of realme narzo 20 have been sold out within 2 minutes, making realme narzo 20 the Fastest-Selling Gaming Smartphone on Daraz. realme narzo 20 comes equipped with Helio G85 Octa-core processor, a setup specially designed for heavy gaming. Backed by a mighty 6000mAh battery and type - C 18W Quick charging, mobile gamers are now surely in for a treat with the realme narzo 20's companionship. The device also comes with 48 MP AI triple cameras so that users can capture their moments more beautifully.







The 6.5-inch IPS LCD is guaranteed to ensure a lifelike graphics experience for those who love to get immersed in the pixelated realities. Matching with the youth's trendy and vibrant lifestyle, realme narzo 20 will be available at Daraz in two unique colors - Silver Sword and Blue Blade. The regular price of the handset is BDT 13,990.







On this occasion, The Category Lead of Mobile and tablets of Daraz Bangladesh limited Mr. Shafin Inzam Babar said, "Mobile gaming is continuously gaining more and more popularity, and so it is only fair that we introduce handsets that serve the purpose of those who find a perfect escape with their virtual steering wheels or treasure-boxes and jewels. realme narzo 20 is a perfect gaming handset for Bangladeshi mobile gamers that do not require them to bust the banks. Daraz is happy to introduce the1st online sale on this smartphone and plans to bring more of such offers in the days ahead."







