POCO M3 launched in Bangladesh



Smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday announced launching of POCO M3. Boasting a 48MP triple camera setup, the phone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, a beautiful 6.53" FHD+ Dot Drop display with 2340x1080 high resolution display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 662 chipset. POCO M3 has 3 color variants namely POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Power Black and will be available in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB storage variants for BDT 14,999 and BDT 16,499 respectively, said a press release.







Soon the POCO M3 will be available across Authorized Mi Stores, and retail partners. On the eve of launching of POCO M3, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "POCO M3 brings a truly polished experience to our users, offering one of the largest batteries in the industry for long-lasting security. This massive battery allows you to spend more time doing the things you love, including streaming, listening to music, and recording videos using the triple camera setup."

Leave Your Comments