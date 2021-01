Ayesha Khanam, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and a freedom fighter, has died in a Dhaka hospital.





Her death was confirmed by Maleka Banu, general secretary of Mahila Parishad, to bdnews24.com on Saturday.









Ayesha Khanam, who had been ill for a long time, was admitted to BRB Hospital in Dhaka where doctors pronounced her dead, Maleka Banu said.













Leave Your Comments