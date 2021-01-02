Entertainment world hopes to stage a comeback



The year 2020 will forever be remembered not only as the time of pandemic but also as the one with empty stadiums, galleries, concert halls, and movie theatres. Covid-19 took many superstars away from us throughout the year while a lot of them also won their lengthy battle against the virus, reports UNB.





Also, the pandemic made lasting damage to the entertainment industry - films, concerts, drama and programs on television channels, and advertising industry. Despite facing a tough reality check, the show business helped people out and saved them from going insane when every day seemed like a new ordeal with the news of a spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths.





Bangladesh's cinema industry in the first year of Covid-19 The term "survival" has never been this much meaningful in the history of the country's cinema industry. Bangladesh, a country well-known for catering to movie-goers with many cinema halls, now only has 194 cinema halls and cineplexes running which was 1,200 not so long ago.





The country's first international standard multiplex chain Star Cineplex had to announce the shutdown of its successful branch in Bashundhara City in September. And major cinema halls including Purnima, Rajmoni and Ovishar have already been closed while other halls like Balaka, Modhumita and more have been suffering losses for ages. The picture is darker outside Dhaka. "





Although we had to say that we were shutting down, we came back due to great support from the moviegoers. However, we might have to go for closure shortly if the situation does not get back to normal soon," Star Cineplex Chairman Mahboob Rahman Ruhel told UNB. "We are suffering a huge amount of financial losses every day. To make up for the loss of the lockdown period, the government should allow the hall authorities to run foreign movies."





The film industry had many problems of its own before the arrival of Covid-19 in Bangladesh. As the pandemic started to wallop lives and livelihood all over the country, the problems turned into a nightmare for it. On December 30, Bangladesh Film Producers Distributors Association, Bangladesh Film Exhibitors' Association and Bangladesh Film Directors Association decided to screen Hindi films in the country's cinema halls.

