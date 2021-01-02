Prova's new video goes 'viral'



Sadia Jahan Prova gained immense popularity as a model and became an overnight star through a TVC for Meril Soap. She later became successful in drama and TV serials, gifted many popular dramas. Although it was heard that the actress will act in movies, it did not happen in the end. However, she is currently regular in TV dramas.





Besides acting, Prova is also quite active on social media where she regularly posted pictures, videos. As soon as she posted any picture or video, her posts burst into a flood of likes by fans, as a result, those went viral immediately.





Following this, the actress posted a video on her Facebook on Thursday (December 31). It was seen - Prova is soaking in the rain with a violent-colored saree on the roof. As soon as the video was posted, it went viral on social media.





Prova is flooded with likes in such videos. Besides, her fans did not forget to comment there. Many have commented again - "We never thought the end of the year would be like that".

