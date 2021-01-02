Saif take on Mohammedan in 2nd Fed. Cup quarterfinal today



Group B champions Saif Sporting Club will take on Group D runners-up Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the second quarterfinal match of the ongoing Federation Cup Football at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital today. The match kicks off at 4 pm. Saif Sporting Club maintained their all-win consistency in their group phase matches to emerge top from group B and they must be looking forward to go the last four spot winning the match against Mohammedan.





They made a winning start in the tournament beating Uttar Baridhara Club by 3-0 goals in their group opening match, dumped Brothers Union Club by 6-1 in their second group match and finally confirmed their spot of quarterfinal as group champions with a solitary goal victory over Arambagh Krira Sangha.On the other hand, although Mohammedan's start in the tournament was not pleasant for them but they will also take to the field tomorrow with an aim to go the semifinal inspired by the boosting performance in their last group match against Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra.



The traditional black and white Motijheel outfit made a losing start as they suffered a 0-3 goal defeat to their arch-rival Abahani Limited in their opening group match but Mohammedan bounced in the match with a 4-1 goals victory over Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in their second group phase match.





