Shakib, Shishir expecting their 3rd child!

Shakib Al Hasan on Friday posted an adorable picture in his verified Facebook account, where he was seen kissing Shishir's baby bump. -Facebook



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir on Friday posted an adorable picture in their verified Facebook account where Shakib was seen kissing Shishir's baby bump. After posting the photo, curiosity arose that the couple is going to be parents for third time!Shakib and Shishir captioned the picture and wrote: "New year, new beginning, new addition. Happy new year to everyone." Shakib's teammate, pacer Rubel Hossain also congratulated Shakib and wrote, "Congratulations Bhai".







Till 6 pm on Friday, the picture garnered over three lakh responses, thirty thousand comments and was shared more than five thousand times! The couple has two daughters. Congratulatory messages poured in wishing the couple.Is Shakib really going to become the father of third child or re-posted the old picture! Contacted with his family, none opened up about the matter. Shakib tied the knot with Shishir on December 12, 2012. Their first child, Alaina Hassan Aubrey, was born in 2015. They were blessed with their second daughter Errum Hasan on April 24 last year.







The veteran cricketer is currently staying in USA with his wife and daughters. Shakib made his comeback to professional cricket when he turned out for the Gemcon Khulna in the inaugural edition of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in November. He was a tad out of form to start with but gained momentum as the tournament went by.





He couldn't take part in the final as he flew back to the USA to be with his father-in-law, who passed away last month. Shakib also lost another of his relatives. In the meantime, even without Shakib not being in the team, the Khulna team won the final, beating the Chattogram Challengers, captained by Mohammad Mithun at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.Bangladesh would be playing a home series against the West Indies and it remains to be seen if Shakib makes his comeback for the Tigers in the series or not.



