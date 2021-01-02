bKash tops Best Brand Award 2020













bKash, the mobile financial service in Bangladesh secures Best Brand Award 2020 along with Closeup and Ispahani which secured the second and third places respectively.





Bangladesh Brand Forum accoladed the most loved brands through 12th Best Brand Award in the Wednesday.





The event took place virtually to escape transmission of corona virus. This award recognizes and celebrates the success of the brands achieved through tough and effortful initiatives.





A total of 105 brands were recognized across 37 categories.





Congratulating winners and Bangladesh Brand Forum, Salman Fazlur Rahman, M.P, Advisor to the Honorable Prime Minister, Private Sector & Investment, said, “As we are preparing to welcome 2021, I urge everyone to give their best at advancing their personal journey, but also actively play their individual role in taking the nation forward”.





The award-giving ceremony started with the welcome speech of Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum, President, Women in Leadership (WIL), and Founder, Bangladesh Creative Forum at the opening ceremony of the event. She said, ‘To be really edgy, local brands need to delve in our cultural dimension by understanding the psyche of evolving Bangladesh strong brands has to immerse with science and arts. Only then brands will be sustainable because it is about striking emotional chords with functionality.’





Prashant Kolleri, leader – Customized Intelligence, Nielsen South Asia, gave a detailed speech to describe the Methodology of Best Brand Award 2020.





Best Brand Award 2020 was powered by AIUB in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh, in association with The Daily Star and PR Partner was Backpage PR.













