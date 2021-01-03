Tilted, dilapidated electric poles pose danger in Sarail

Several dilapidated electric poles at Uchaliapara under Saraila upazila of Brahmanbaria remain dangerously titled posing risk of accident anytime.







The ramshackle poles with dangling live wires may fall on pedestrians including school-going children, which can cause fatal disaster.







Dilu Mia, a resident of Uchaliapara, said, “Staff from power office last month visited the dilapidated and tilted poles with dangling wires. But no measures have yet been taken in this regard. They demand money to change poles.”







Md Kaikobad, a member of Sarail upazila Awami League convening committee, said, “The electric poles remain dangerously titled and dilapidated, which can cause fatal accident.”







We demand immediate measures to replace the poles, he added.







Nawaz Ahmed Khan Dollar, executive engineer at Sarail PDB, said, “If we get written complaint from local people, we will take measures to replace the old poles with new one.”

