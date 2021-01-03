Diner Sheshe





"I was 6 months old when I began losing my hair-I had Alopecia. My parents gave me ayurvedic treatment for it to grow back, but it didn't. At 6, I lost part of my eyebrow, so mom would draw one on me; she told me I'd look prettier. That's when I grew self-conscious.





The last time I had a full head of hair was when I was 9; I wore a hat to school. I was questioned by my classmates; once a boy in my class took off my hat and said, 'I thought there was a rabbit hiding under there.' Around that time, my parents bought me a wig; I was excited because I thought I'd finally look 'normal'.







But then, the meanest girl in class yelled at me, 'Oh my God, is that a wig?' I felt as if she'd stripped away my identity. I drowned in shame as she laughed. Then my best friend made a YouTube video about me titled: '10 things I hate about Neehar.' Her 10th reason was: Neehar wears a wig.







So in high school I decided to focus on my studies and extracurricular. That's when I made a solid group of friends and even a boyfriend! I didn't tell him about my hair immediately. But when I did, he just said, 'I have enough hair for the both of us.' Over time, my hair began growing back and I got rid of the wig I was wearing since 6 years!







But then, I began losing my hair again. My family suggested I get steroid shots on my head. The treatment had a reverse effect and I almost became bald! When my Dadi asked me, 'Now who will marry you?' I angrily retorted, 'Someone who sees that I have a good head over my shoulders!' That was the moment I decided to shave it all off.







My friends threw me a party called, 'Neehar's Bald Bash.' I requested dad to shave me and asked mom to watch. It wasn't only about me; this was also for my parents. I didn't want them to answer society's questions. Mom was nervous as dad cut my hair hesitantly. When he finished, I looked in the mirror at the real me and said, 'Wow, I don't look bad at all!'







Humans of Bombay, Fb





