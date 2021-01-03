What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi fast bowler Taskin Ahemed posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Good moments. BBQ with family". The photo has already received 101k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best pic ever" Md Salman Ahmed, fb











Bangla jazz-fusion-pop singer Mehreen posted a picture on her FB page. The picture has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments "All the best" EM M Sharif, fb









Facebook user Sotiris G Siomis posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Superb" Soumi Mitra, fb











Popular prominent actor Chanchal Chowdhury shared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "you r truely a good hearted person beside your talent" Amít Nàyán, fb





Leave Your Comments