Police complaint filed against IU asstt proctor



A general dairy has been filed against Islamic University (IU) Assistant Proctor Nasimuzzaman at the university police station in Kushtia on Friday evening for allegedly threatening his colleague.Assistant Professor Altaf Hossain of Al-Fiqh and legal studies department filed the complaint against management department's Assistant Professor Nasimuzzaman accusing him of issuing death threats, IU Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman said, reports UNB.





Altaf sought security as Nasim threatened him, the OC said adding that they were looking into the matter. According to the GD, Nasimuzzaman threatened and abused Altaf Hossain over planting trees at the teachers' residential area on Friday noon. Altaf said this type of behaviour is unexpected from a teacher. "I demand his punishment," he added. Denying the allegation, Nasimuzzaman said that he asked Altaf not to plant tree there.

