Govt orders to stop three-wheelers in highways



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has directed the authorities concerned to stop plying of three-wheelers in highways and shut down those factories which manufacture such vehicles. The minister said the government will prioritize bringing discipline in the roads and highways in the New Year and sought cooperation from stakeholders to this end.







He was speaking at a view-exchange with official of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) through videoconferencing from his official residence, reports BSS. Obaidul Quader said: "In the new year, the highest priority will be given to restore order on roads and highways.







Those concerned have to be careful in this regard and do everything possible to protect the passengers." He also asked the concerned authorities to end the domination of brokers at BRTA. "Some have connections with brokers. They have to get out of it," he told BRTA officials. Quader reiterated his call to vehicle owners and workers to carry passengers on vehicles not more than their seating capacities. Actions will be taken if any vehicle violates the directives, he added.

