Dia says she never used her personal equations



Dia Mirza, who has been a part of the film industry for two decades, has formed lasting friendships but said that she has never taken advantage of her personal equations and tried to use them to get roles. She added that she keeps her friendships and professional life separate.Last year, Dia was seen in a supporting role in Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'. Before that, she was seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata.Talking to The Times of India, Dia said, "I made friends along the way with people who I have worked with and found common ground with.





They are long-lasting friendships, but I have never used that access to demand a role in a film. I keep the work I do and my friendships apart."Dia made her acting debut with 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' in 2001 after winning the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000. The film, starring R Madhavan opposite her, was not a commercial success at the time of its release but has acquired a cult following since then.







