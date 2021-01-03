Luipa starts New Year with TV, stage shows



2020 was not much satisfactory for the popular singer of present generation Zinia Zafrin Luipa. But she had an achievement in that year. Luipa rendered a song composed by Runa Laila was released on Runa Laila's birthday under the banner of Dhruba Music Station. While talking about the New Year Luipa said, "I have no specific plan for 2021. On the first day of New Year, I performed in NTV's live musical show 'Chhutir Diner Gaan'. In the evening, I performed in a stage show in Gazipur.







Then I went to Rajshahi to perform in another stage show on January 2. Everybody pray for my daughter and me."Luipa also said that her rendered popular folk song titled "Nisha lagilore" will be released on her YouTube channel in first week of January. Therefore, a new song will also be released on Ceylon Music Lounge soon. On December 14, Luipa rendered cover song titled Tumi Aamar Emon-e Ekjon was released on YouTube channel of Anupam Music. It was originally rendered by Kanakchapa which was composed by late Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul.







