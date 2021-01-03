

Popular singer Sabbir Nasir recently released his latest track titled "AbolTabol" on the occasion of Christmas Day. "AbolTabol" was written by Shomeshwar Oli and composed by the famous duo Sheikh Shafi and Sheikh Saami Mahmud which was released on Sabbir Nasir's official YouTube channel. The music video was directed by movie No Dorai famed director Taneem Rahman Angshu.





The visual features SabbirNasir's band Blackmoon and models SudipBiswas Deep, Sadika Swarna, Shafi, Saami, among others.While talking about the song Sheikh Saami Mahmud said, "We worked for a long time on this song. We tried to create a lot of versions. Finally, we decided to go on with this version. Sabbir Bhai did a wonderful rendition of this song and we also performed in the music video.







All in all this was an interesting project indeed." Sabbir Nasir shared his feelings by this way, "This is my second work with Apeiruss. This song has folk element. I wish all of my fans a wonderful Christmas and a happy new year." The singer came into limelight with his popular songs Tumi Jodi Bolo, Fagun Aschhe, Boishakhi Melai, Tomar Hobo Bole, Horsho, Mrito Jonaki, Poka, Amare Diya Dilam Tomar-e, Jol Joshna and several other songs.





