Shooting starts in India



Bollywood director Shyam Benegal wants to return to shooting after corona's distress. Work on the first lot of the co-produced film 'Bangabandhu' will start from Mumbai, India on January 25. It will continue until the first week of April. To take part in it, the film crew will catch a flight from Dhaka to Mumbai by January 20.





Its work will continue for two and a half months continuously. The matter has been confirmed that the picture speaks to more than one person concerned. However, everyone has expressed inability to reveal their names in this regard.It is known that the film was first shot in Bangladesh. However, all plans were thwarted in corona. Mahrat was organized on 17th March at FDC. It has to be cancelled quickly due to corona.





Meanwhile, in the context of the new shooting, it is learned that NusratImroz Tisha, Arefin Shuvo, Jannatul Sumaiya Himi, Ferdous Ahmed, Prarthana Dighi, Raisul Islam Asad, who played different roles in the movie 'Bangabandhu', will go to Biopic on 'Bangabandhu': Shooting starting in India. Mumbai on January 19.Then in the first week of February, Nusrat Faria and a few others will join.





Shooting will start on January 25 and will continue till April 10. Then there will be a break of a few days for the second lot. Then there is going to be shooting in Bangladesh. On the other hand, the list of film artists published by BFDC shows Arifin Shuvo as Bangabandhu and Nusrat Faria as the childhood character of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Jannatul Sumaiya Himi as Barabela. Besides, NusratImroz Tisha will play the role of Ferdous Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmed and Fazilatunnesa Mujib as Bangabandhu's wife.

