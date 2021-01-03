Mushy named in the Wisden's Teenage Riot Test XI



Bangladesh's 'Mr dependable' wicket-keeper batsman and former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was named in Wisden's Teenage Riot Test XI which featured greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Garry Sobers.At the end of the last year, considered as Cricket Bible Wisden picked up a XI that comprised players who made their Test entry as kids. Mushfiqur is the only Bangladeshi player to be featured in that list.





To explain his inclusion in the list Wisden wrote: "Still going strong at 33 years old, Mushfiqur Rahim already ranks as one of his country's greatest cricketers. The diminutive, feisty wicketkeeper is the only gloveman to make more than one Test double hundred, and he has 60 per cent of all 200-plus scores by Bangladeshis to his name."





Mushfiqur Rahim said he was 'honored' to be named in the list which included some of the legendary cricketers."Alhamdulillah. What a great feeling to be part of a team featuring so many legends! I am truly honored to be part of the Wisden's Teenage Riot Test XI," wrote Mushfiqur on his official Instagram account.After his debut at cricket Mecca Lords in 2005 at the age of just 17, Mushfiqur Rahim till now played 70 Tests for Bangladesh and established him as the most successful batsman the country has ever seen.





Till now in 130 innings of 70 Tests, he scored 4413 runs, highest for Bangladesh in longer version format, averaging 36.47. He has seven Test centuries that included three double centuries. He also has 21 half-centuries under his belt. He is the only wicket-keeper batsman in the world to have more than one double century. His highest unbeaten 219 runs came against Zimbabwe. Wisden's Teenage Riot Test XI: Neil Harvey, Sachin Tendulkar, Denis Compton, Martin Crowe, Graeme Pollock, Garry Sobers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Imran Khan (captain), Anil Kumble, Wasim Akram, Pat Cummins.

Leave Your Comments