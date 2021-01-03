Ayesha Khanam laid to eternal rest



Ayesha Khanam, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and a freedom fighter, was laid to eternal rest at family graveyard in Katli village under Netrokona municipality on Saturday.





Ayesha Khanam breathed her last at BRB Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 74, family sources said. She was battling with cancer. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the death of Ayesha Khanam.





In separate condolence message they prayed for the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.A former vice president of Chhatra Union, Ayesha played a prominent role as an organiser of some of the country's most significant historical events, including the student movement of 1962, the mass uprising of 1969 and the Liberation War of 1971.





Ayesha was born in the village of Gabragati in Netrokona on Oct 18, 1947. Her first foray into political activism came during the student movement demanding the abolition of the education commission in the East Pakistan period in 1962.While studying in Dhaka University, she was elected vice president and general secretary of Ruqayyah Hall's student council.





In 1971, as the vice-president of Chhatra Union, she started campaigning among students in Dhaka to gather support for the Liberation War. Ayesha also featured in the famous photograph of a procession of female students carrying dummy rifles in Dhaka.Ayesha went across the border to Agartala at the end of April, 1971 during the Liberation War, she said in an interview. There, she stayed in Crafts Hostel, a camp for refugees and freedom fighters run by the Communist Party.







