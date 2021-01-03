Tourists crowd in Cox's Bazar posing corona threat

Tourists throng Cox's Bazar sea beach to celebrate New Year 2021. -AA



Ignoring health rules, thousands of tourists crowd in Cox's Bazar sea beach posing serious risk of corona infection though the local administration has taken various measures to make people aware.







To celebrate New Year 2021, visitors from different parts of the country flocked to Cox's Bazar Beach, Inani Beach, St Martin's and other places. Most of them did not wear masks and maintain physical distance.







During a visit, a couple from Dhaka told this correspondent that as they remained confined in home due to coronavirus pandemic, they came to Cox's Bazar to welcome the new year.Liton, a youth from Chattogram, said, "We could not celebrate 2020 because of corona pandemic. I came to Cox's Bazar on a motorcycle with my friends to welcome the new year."





When asked about not wearing masks, some tourists said they cannot breathe if they wear masks. According to Cox's Bazar health department, 71,783 people underwent tests in six months, out of them 5,708 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 5,364 people returned home after treatment. About violation of health rules, Cox's Bazar Civil Surgeon Dr Mahbubur Rahman said, "We are trying our best to make people aware about health rules. But indifference of people has disappointed us. It is a matter of concern."



