'BD being labelled as country of hybrid regime'



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said Bangladesh is now being labelled as a country of 'hybrid regime' as one-party rule has been established undercover of democracy.





"This is the second day of the new year. We hope that it'll be a wonderful year for us. We dream of a beautiful Bangladesh this year by coming out of pains and sufferings in our lives caused by Coronavirus," he said.





Speaking at a discussion, he said, "But the reality is that Bangladesh is now being called as a country of the hybrid regime. Everyone talks about democracy but there's no democracy here. In fact, one-party governing system has been established undercover of democracy."





Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yousuf Smriti Parishad arranged the program at the Jatiya Press Club in memory of BNP vice-chairman Kamal Ibne Yusuf who died of coronavirus on December 9 last, reports UNB.





Fakhrul said the nation liberated the country in 1971 with the dream of having a democratic state and society. "But our dream has been shattered repeatedly…even after the 50 years of independence, we can't say with pride that we live in an independent and democratic country where our rights are ensured. What can be more unfortunate than this?"







