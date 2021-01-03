

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged BNP to return to the positive trend of politics in the New Year.He came up with the call while addressing a views-exchange meeting with officials of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) through videoconferencing from his official residence in the city on Saturday.





About BNP's announcement of ousting the government through mass-movement in the New Year, Quader said the people now laugh at BNP's announcement of movement as there is no issue of waging mass-upsurge in the country now.





The Awami League government has already passed 12 years, he said and expressed doubt over BNP's ability to wage a movement.He said the interests of the country and the people are not getting priority in BNP's political strategy, "So, I call upon you (BNP) to return to positive politics in the New Year."





Turning to his own party, the AL general secretary said under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the party will be made more organized and smarter by strengthening its internal discipline.







