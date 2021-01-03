'Mumbai attack mastermind arrested'



Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan over terror financing charges, an official said.Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan.However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.





"Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab (Pakistan), proscribed organization LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing," it said. It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station.

"Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing.







He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses," the CTD said.The CTD said that in addition to belonging to the banned terror organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated terrorist."His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore," it added.

