BD to pay India's Serum Institute on Sunday



Health Directorate of Bangladesh has informed that Bangladesh is going to pay over 600 crore taka to India's Serum Institute on Sunday to buy Covid 19 vaccines invented by Oxford-AstraZeneca. Serum Institute in return will give a bank guarantee.





According to the contract, Bangladesh will take back this money if the vaccines cannot be provided by June 2021. Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam has expressed hope that Bangladesh would get the vaccines within the first week of February 2021.





The Indian government approved the vaccines of Oxford-AstraZeneca on Saturday. An agreement has been signed between Health Ministry of Bangladesh government, India's Serum Institute and Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals.





Professor Dr. Abdul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said that any vaccine has two sides which are importing the vaccines and then delivering the vaccines to the consumers. He stated that the Prime Minister has consented the authorities concerned to buy the vaccines directly.





Health Directorate has signed an agreement with Beximco Pharmaceuticals to maintain a cold chain. Beximco Pharmaceuticals will deliver the vaccines to the cold storages of different districts. 26 thousand health assistants and assistant health inspectors will work for the application of the Covid 19 vaccines across Bangladesh.





Rabbur Reza, Chief Operating Officer of Beximco Pharmaceuticals said that the vaccines will be taken to two warehouses in Tongi after the vaccines land in Bangladesh. Later on Beximco Pharmaceuticals will deliver the vaccines to different warehouses all over Bangladesh which are approved by the government.







The distribution of the vaccines will be carried out by the government.According to the contract, Serum Institute will give three crore vaccines to Bangladesh over a period of six months. Health Directorate has meanwhile prepared an initial list of the people who will get the vaccine on priority basis.









---BBC





