Padma Bridge, 3 other mega projects to open by June 2022: Quader





Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today hoped that four mega projects, including the Padma Bridge, would be inaugurated by June 2022.





He said this at a press conference on contemporary issues at Road Transport and Highways Division conference room at the Secretariat here.





Asked about the performance of the government in the last 12 years, Quader said works of four mega projects – Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Dhaka Elevated Expressway and Karnaphuli Tunnel – are going on in full swing and “we will be able to inaugurate the projects in the next year”.





He said the Awami League government is working restlessly to implement its election pledges.





Mentioning that the coronavirus pandemic turned the entire world into a valley of death, the minister said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been facing the pandemic in one hand, and keeping the wheels of economy running on other hand.





He said the country’s foreign reserve stood at $43 billion and a satisfactory GDP growth has been attained.





Under the leadership of AL government, Quader said, the country is witnessing unprecedented development in all sectors including information and communication technology (IT).





Noting that many people became unemployed due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, he said rehabilitating those people is a challenge for the government as it is one of the election pledges of the government to create employment opportunities for the unemployed people.





About the reopening of schools and colleges, he said if the situation becomes normal, the prime minister will take a decision over the matter.





In reference to the health minister, he said the vaccine can reach the country by this January.





Mentioning that continuation of government is needed for continuation of development, he said as the AL government stays in power for a long period, it has been able to complete the unfinished works.





Replying to a question whether arbitrariness can increase if a party stays in power for long, the minister said it is true that there are some bad people who show the domination staying in power.





“We remain alert about the wrongdoers who will misuse the power. We have also punished wrongdoers. Not only suspension, we are giving different types of punishments,” he said.





Responding to another question, he said BNP’s demand for holding snap polls is nothing but a farce.





BNP could not wage any movement and even they did not take to streets with a procession, he added.





Paying rich tributes to former general secretary of Awami League Syed Ashraful Islam on his second death anniversary, Quader said Syed Ashraf was trustworthy to Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and he contributed a lot to the party.





“I am paying deep respect to his memories,” he said.





The minister also wished quick recovery of ailing Barrister Moudud Ahmed, BNP’s standing committee member.

