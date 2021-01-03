Diner Sheshe





"I was in my early twenties, with 3 toddlers to look after when I lost my husband. I'd never worked a day in my life before, but when this happened, I didn't waste a minute; I didn't grieve-I just looked for work. Bachhon ko sambhalna tha, ghar chalana tha. So I took up every job that came my way-jhaadu, pocha, bartan, kapde, khana, sab kiya. I even worked at a Bengali household. The madam there was a great cook herself; I learnt recipes from her and started experimenting-I loved when people said 'yum' after tasting my food. Eventually, I moved to just cooking.







Last year, I started working at Ankit Bhaiya's house. He's the kindest; he always appreciates my food. I was finally doing well, so around then, I took a loan of 60,000 Rupees to resolve a property dispute. But when the lockdown was announced, I had no income; the houses I'd worked at for years also refused to continue to pay me.







Over the years my relationship with my kids had soured, so I couldn't even ask them for help. Desperate and in dire need of money, I went to Ankit Bhaiya. He said a simple thing, 'I can either pay your dues or help you set up something that will make you financially stable.' Having struggled for money all my life, I picked the latter.







The next day, Bhaiya got 2 Kgs of crabs, took a video of me making crab curry and posted it online. And I don't know how it happened, shayad bhagwan ki marzi thi, but we started receiving orders-within 15 minutes, everything was sold out! I had tears in my eyes! We realized people were craving 'ghar ka khana', so the next day, Ankit Bhaiya got 10 Kgs of crab! I didn't have money to get the ingredients, so everyday Ankit Bhaiya would buy them and I'd make the curry-he even set up an Instagram page for me! Somehow this reached Chef Vikas Khanna Ji and he tweeted saying, 'Would you deliver to NY?' I felt so shy, I couldn't stop giggling when Ankit Bhaiya showed it to me!





Humans of Bombay, Fb

