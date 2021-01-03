Worldwide waffling





New Year's Eve in Birmingham, and the impact of Tier 4 COVID restrictions is all too apparent. Occasional fireworks, and a rainbow of lasers, light up the sky, and optimistic taxi drivers line up on ranks in the city centre. But the bars are closed, the restaurants have their shutters down, and the nightclubs are quiet. Only the takeaways are open, their customers walking home with familiar white plastic bags through the eerily quiet streets. On any other New Year's Eve, these same streets would be thronging with people.











After years of silence, The KLF have uploaded a selection of their most famous songs to streaming services like Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. The band's music has been officially unavailable since 1992, when they deleted their entire back catalogue. But eight songs, including dance anthems like 3AM Eternal and What Time Is Love, are now available on an eight-track compilation, Solid State Logik.







Solid State Logik collects all of the band's biggest hits - including the Tammy Wynette collaboration Justified & Ancient, and the Gary Glitter-sampling Doctorin' The Tardis. It comes 29 years after founders Jimmy Cauty and Bill Drummond turned their backs on music, with a provocative performance at the 1992 Brit Awards - where they tied for best group with Simply Red.









An Iraqi explosives-handling team is working to neutralize a "large" mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The statement came a day after two private security firms said sailors feared they had found a limpet mine on the MT Pola, a Liberian-flagged tanker in the waters off the Iraqi port of Basra. A limpet mine is a type of naval mine that attaches to the side of a ship, usually by a diver-member of Special Forces.











In order to ensure streamlined movement of commuters and anticipating huge gatherings of people on New Year's Day, the exit gates at four Metro stations in central Delhi were closed on Friday afternoon. However, operations resumed at these Metro stations after a 2-hour hiatus. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that exit gates at the busy Rajiv Chowk Metro station has been closed temporarily.







Entry and interchange is permitted at this station," the DMRC said in a statement. Revellers gathered at Connaught Place, Khan Market and other key transit points in the city to usher in the New Year on Friday. However, due to the Covid-19 situation, authorities urged people to not flock public places and avoid gatherings, especially since a new strain of coronavirus has been detected.









Leave Your Comments