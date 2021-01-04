DoE opens Bangabandhu Corner

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Ziaul Hasan visiting 'Bangabandhu Corner' on Thursday. -AA



The Department of Environment inaugurated 'Bangabandhu Corner' marking 'Mujib Year' to pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in its headquarters in the capital on Thursday. Environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin attended the event as the chief guest.





State minister for environment, forest and climate change Habibun Nahar and environment, forest and climate change secretary Ziaul Hasan were special guests in the ceremony, presided over by the department's director general AKM Rafik Ahammad. The department also launched a mobile app to provide its services digitally and quarterly newsletter Paribesh Barta on the occasion.

Leave Your Comments