Report in case against Shahed Feb 16



The court on Sunday fixed February 16 for the submission of investigation report in the case filed against four people, including Chairman of Regent Group and Regent Hospital Mohammad Shahed, for embezzling funds from Padma Bank (former 'The Farmers Bank Limited').The investigation report of the case was scheduled to be submitted by Sunday, but the investigating agency of the case, ACC, did not submit the report. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh set a new date, reports BSS.





Earlier on July 27, Mohammad Shahjahan Miraj, deputy assistant director of the ACC head office, filed the case against Shahed and four others at the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka-1. The accused in the case are Mahbubul Haque Chishti, former chairman of the executive and audit committee of the board of directors of Padma Bank, Rashedul Haque Chishti, managing director (MD) of Bakshiganj Jute Spinners Limited, Mohammad Shahed, chairman of Regent Hospital and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, managing director (MD) of the same hospital.



According to the case, between January 11 and January 21, 2015, the accused embezzled Taka 1 crore from the Gulshan corporate branch of Padma Bank Limited in the name of loan through misuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money transfer.The amount including interest, stood at Taka 2.71 crore till 15 July, 2019.The accused were charged under Section 409,109 of the Penal Code, Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 and Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012.





On September 28, the court sentenced Shahed to life imprisonment in a case filed under the Arms Act. The court also sentenced him to 7 years in prison under Section 19 (f) of the Arms Act.The court ruled that both sentences would run concurrently.On July 6, 2019, RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the Regent Hospital.





During the operation, fake Covid-19 test reports were discovered, and various irregularities including collection of money from patients in the name of corona treatment also came in light.Shahed fled after the incident.On July 15, RAB arrested Shahed from the border area of Satkhira. Later he was brought to Dhaka from Satkhira by helicopter.







Leave Your Comments