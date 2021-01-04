4 sued for anti-govt facebook status



A case has been filed against four activists of Juba Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir for posting anti-government remarks via social networking sites Facebook. The accused are: Sharif Rana, son of Abdul Aziz, Al Amin, son of Abdur Rahman, Mohammad Masudul Hasan, son of Maulana Jalal Ahmed and Jubaer Ahmed, son of Eliasur Rahman.Lawyer and Awami League leader Mohammad Kamal Hossain Shikdar filed the case with Narsingdi Judicial Magistrate Court-1 on December 29.







Later, Sharmin Aktar Pinki, Judge of the court recognized the case and directed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palash police station to investigate into the matter. The fb users have been posting various defamatory statuses tarnishing the images of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Ministers, Secretaries, Judicial Department, Army, RAB, police and other Government firms intentionally.







The accused are spreading confusing information criticizing various development activities of the Awami League government. Even, they are spreading misleading data about Army, Police and RAB forces. The controversial posts are creating rumors among people that falling a negative impact on the incumbent government.





Cyber Crime Unit sources said, over one thousand Facebook IDs have been identified for posting rumors using fb. Details of them have been sent to the airport securities so that they cannot flee the country. Earlier on December 22, another case was lodged against two Shibir leaders. Besides, some 44 people, who were involved with spreading anti-government rumors have been arrested in 35 cases.





Following the issue, DMP Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (Cyber Crime) Unit's additional deputy police commissioner Nazmul Islam said, "Police have increased surveillance to track down such IDs, which are involved with spreading anti-government rumors using social media fb. The incumbent government has been working hard in developing the country. But, a section of anti-liberation forces has been trying to tarnish the images of the government by spreading fake rumors through the social media. They must be brought to book."







Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told the journalists that none will be spared, if he or she spreads false propaganda or rumors against the government or any person or institution. They will bring under trial. The law enforcers have already started work in this regard.





