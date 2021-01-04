Fire at Narayanganj warehouse

A fire broke out at a two-storey factory of Konka Electronics Limited in Sadipur Tipurdi area of Narayanganj on Sunday morning. -Zahidul Islam



Fire broke out at a warehouse in Narayanganj on Sunday morning. The fire started in the two-storey factory of Konka Electronics Limited in Sadipur Tipurdi area of Narayanganj in the morning. One of the workers was injured while escaping the fire, firefighters said. A total 14 firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze at around 1:45pm. Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin, said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained immediately.







There were flammable substances in the factory for which the fire spread around rapidly, he said. He added that an investigation was ongoing to ascertain whether the fire was caused by a short circuit or chemicals. Narayanganj 3 MP Liyakot Hossain Khoka along with officials of the local administration and law enforcement agencies visited the scene of the fire.



Leave Your Comments